Glee Star Heather Morris Organizing Search and Rescue Mission for Naya Rivera

Photo: NBC/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

As the difficult search for Naya Rivera in Lake Piru nears the end of its first week, her Glee co-star and friend, Heather Morris, is offering to assist the Ventura Country Sheriff’s Department in whatever way she can. In a series of Twitter messages on July 12, Morris expressed interest in assembling a team and searching for Rivera in the land surrounding the lake while divers continue to pursue their underwater recovery mission, which has recently been hindered by dangerous water conditions. “I’m Naya’s close friend and co-worker, and I’m trying to conduct an on-foot search and rescue mission along with a small group of friends at Lake Piru,” Morris wrote. “I understand your team is doing everything in their power, but we are feeling helpless, powerless, and want to help in any way. I have left a message with the department of Rescue and Air today, and I will call again tomorrow. Thank you.”

Rivera is presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found floating alone in a rented pontoon boat in Lake Piru on July 9. Ventura County authorities say that her son, Josey, told them that Rivera never returned to their boat when they went for a swim. Josey was found wearing a life vest, while an adult life vest was found on the boat. Since July 10, authorities have shifted their efforts from a rescue mission to a recovery mission. “We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Kevin Donoghue, a spokesperson for the department, said during a Friday press conference. “The interview with her son was key. We received enough specific details from him to lead us to conclude that she disappeared in the water and did not come back.” Investigators now believe that Rivera drowned in a “tragic accident.”