Glee actress Naya Rivera has been reported missing by authorities in Ventura County, California. On Wednesday, July 9, Rivera’s 4-year old son was found floating alone on a rented boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County. Per NBC Los Angeles, Rivera rented a pontoon boat at the lake with her son that day around 1 p.m. The Ventura County Sheriff Department responded to a report of an unaccompanied toddler found on a boat in Lake Piru around 4:48 p.m. The child has been confirmed as Rivera’s son, but Rivera’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Multiple news outlets have reported that Rivera and her son went swimming and that her son returned to the boat while Rivera did not. Ventura County Sheriff’s confirmed that the missing person was

Authorities are investigating the incident as a possible drowning, and a dive team and air unit have been deployed in the search. “Happening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru,” tweeted the Ventura County Sheriff Department at 9:30 p.m EST. “@VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way.” ABC Los Angeles has reported that the search-and-rescue operation has been suspended for the night with plans to continue on Thursday, July 9 “at first light.”

Hapening now: Search for possible drowning victim at Lake Piru. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff on scene. SAR Dive Team and PIO on the way. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

This is a developing story and is being updated throughout.