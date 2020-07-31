Naya Rivera’s Final Television Appearance Is Out on Netflix Today

Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The late Naya Rivera appears on an episode of Netflix’s baking competition show Sugar Rush Extra Sweet, out today. It’s reported to be the her final television appearance, according to Deadline. The Glee star filmed a guest judge spot on Sugar Rush in February, with host Hunter March and pro chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. It was the last thing she shot before the pandemic shut down production in Los Angeles. A few months later, the 33-year-old tragically went missing at Lake Piru in California while swimming with her son. Her body was recovered on July 13. Per Deadline, Netflix consulted with Rivera’s manager, Gladys Gonzelez, who was been working with her family, and decided to release the episode as planned, on July 31. Rivera is in the second episode of the season, titled “Birds of a Feather.” A note reading “Dedicated to Naya Rivera” appears before the opening credits. The small gesture is part of an outpouring of tributes to the actress from fans, loved ones, and co-stars. The special episode of Sugar Rush Extra Sweet is available now.