Let’s Harvest All of Neil Young’s Newest Insults to President Trump

His heart of rage lingers on. With Donald Trump continuing to use various Neil Young songs to soundtrack his summer political rallies (most recently, “Rockin’ in the Free World” in South Dakota), the musician has written yet another open letter to remind the president just how much he loathes him. In the missive, Young reiterates how he has asked Trump on several occasions to stop using his music without authorization, a process that began as early as 2016 when Trump was campaigning for president. Initially, Trump relented before changing his mind. “Because you are in charge of the COVID-19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you (as certainly is my right), potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” Young writes. “With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to unify America.”

Young also encourages Trump to listen to his freshly updated tune “Lookin’ for a Leader 2020,” which begs listeners to vote him out of office. “I believe,” he quips, “it would be an interesting addition to your next rally.” In Young’s other open letter to the president from earlier this year — which was written soon after Young became an American citizen — he said Trump is “a disgrace to my country” who is causing “unforgivable” destruction. “We are going to vote you out,” he added, “and make America great again.” Trump is a huge, longtime fan of Young’s music. He attended numerous concerts of his over the past few decades and once said Young has “got something very special” as a musician and is a “terrific” guy to be around.