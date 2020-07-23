Photo: Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

After multiple women came forward to accuse comedian Chris D’Elia of sexual misconduct, including soliciting photos from underage girls, Netflix scrapped an upcoming prank show starring D’Elia and his friend, comedian Bryan Callen. According to the Los Angeles Times, the “nonscripted series was to focus on the relationship between the two comics and their affinity for pulling high jinks, according to sources familiar with the deal.” The show had not yet gone into production, and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to the Times that it was scrapped after D’Elia’s accusers went public in June. D’Elia’s three Netflix standup specials are still available to stream on the site, as is the series You, in which his character victimizes underage girls.