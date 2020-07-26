Photo: Netflix

You know how it is: you tear down the kissing booth at the end of every kissing season, just to put it back up again once the snow melts and kissing officially begins again. Fortunately, fans of Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, based on the novel by author Beth Reekles, won’t have to wait until the streaming platform takes the booth back out of storage, as franchise star Joey King revealed this weekend during a Netflix livestream that director Vince Marcello and the cast shot The Kissing Booth 3 simultaneously alongside The Kissing Booth 2, which just premiered on Friday, July 24.

While critics have called The Kissing Booth “ham-fisted” and even “sexist,” there is still a significant audience for the throwback teen comedy, which stars King as Elle, a high school senior torn between attending Harvard with boyfriend Noah, played by Jacob Elordi, and Berkley with life-long best friend Lee, portrayed by Joel Courtney, a decision complicated in the sequel by hunky new student Marco, played by Taylor Zahkar Perez.

The third film, which is set to debut sometime in 2021, picks up right where Kissing Booth 2 ends, so Elle will probably have to make a decision by its conclusion, unless she wants to take a gap year and expand her town’s seemingly-booming kissing booth industry, something that will surely survive the quarantine next year.