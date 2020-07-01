Never Have I Ever … Been Renewed for a Second Season

If you, too, have been renewed for a second season, you have to take a shot. Photo: Lara Solanki/Netflix

Thank goodness, we won’t have to wait on that Team Paxton versus Team Ben cliffhanger for long: Never Have I Ever is officially getting a second season. The Netflix series, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the high-school student Devi Vishwakumar, and co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, will thankfully be back for more high-school shenanigans. So, too, will be Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, and Ramona Young. Never Have I Ever’s first season premiered in April, offering us all a nice reprieve from the COVID lockdown experience. Netflix hasn’t yet announced when its second will start shooting.