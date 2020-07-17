Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Delayed a Year Following Anti-Semitic Comments

Nick Cannon. Photo: E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

A daytime syndicated talk show hosted by Nick Cannon that was set to premiere in the fall on stations “in more than 90 percent of the country” has now been pushed back a year, following anti-Semitic comments Cannon made on his Cannon’s Class podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Producer Lionsgate and its syndication subsidiary Debmar-Mercury said in a statement on July 17 that the “Nick Cannon talk show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don’t reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt and sincere,” adding, “We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten and unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show.” This announcement from Lionsgate comes days after ViacomCBS announced that it would be terminating its relationship with Cannon, whose Wild ’n Out series has aired for over 200 episodes on Viacom networks MTV, MTV2, and VH1 since 2005.

On July 16, Cannon announced on Twitter that he had “decided to take some time away from my radio show,” Nick Cannon Mornings. According to Variety, the Los Angeles-based Power 106 morning show is syndicated to radio stations across the country via Skyview Networks, which released a statement saying, “Nick Cannon has begun a period of self-reflection to address the pain he caused, and while we recognize his apology, this time is needed to establish an action plan towards real change and advocacy,” and confirming that “During this period, production of the Nick Cannon Radio show will pause.”

Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020