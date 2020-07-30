Nicki Minaj, A$AP Ferg Will Get You Off Your Couch on ‘Move Ya Hips’

Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

It’s no “New Body” verse, but we’ll take it. A$AP Ferg released his new single “Move Ya Hips” today, featuring Nicki Minaj along with singer and rapper MadeInTYO. It might be the only thing to get you off your couch this week, between the workout class–inspired visualizer (pair it with Dua Lipa’s “Physical”) and Nicki’s sharp verse. If she can do it while pregnant, you can do get up after not leaving your living room for three days! The song marks the third collaboration between Minaj and Ferg, after she jumped on a remix of his hit “Plain Jane” and they traded verses on “Runnin” off the Creed II soundtrack.