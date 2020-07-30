Nicole Young, Dr. Dre’s Wife of 24 Years, Files for Divorce

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After nearly two and a half decades, it seems someone has decided the time has come to forget about Dre. As was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by People, Nicole Young filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court from Dr. Dre, the stage name of Andre Romelle Young, after 24 of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Previously married to former L.A. Laker Sedale Threatt, Young married the rapper and producer on May 25, 1996. The pair went on to have two children, son Truice, born in 1997, and Truly, born in 2001. They joined Dre’s four children from previous relationships and his late son Andre Young Jr., who died in 2008 at the age of 20.

In December, Dr. Dre, whose current estimated worth clocks in around $800 million, topped Forbes’ ten highest-earning musicians list ahead of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, despite not releasing an album since 2015. The music mogul reportedly took in $950 million since 2010, in large part due to his 20% stake in Beats Electronics, which Apple bought for $3 billion in 2014.

Update, July 30, 1:00 a.m.: Dr. Dre has filed his response to his wife Nicole Young’s divorce petition and apparently there is some sort of prenuptial agreement. After initially reporting that the pair did not sign a pre-nup, TMZ now reports that Dre is “fine paying Nicole spousal support” but that “any distribution of property should be governed by their prenuptial agreement.” A solid reminder to never sign any documents without a lawyer present.