Nightmare on Elm Street Actor John Saxon Dead at 83

Veteran actor John Saxon, of Nightmare on Elm Street and Enter the Dragon, died Saturday. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Saxon died of pneumonia in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Saxon’s career spanned 60 years in film and television. He was 83.

Well-known for his work in genre film, Saxon starred as a police chief in the 1974 cult slasher film Black Christmas and later as police officer Donald Thompson in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Saxon also acted opposite Clint Eastwood in the western Joe Kidd, and opposite Marlon Brando in The Appaloosa, for which he won a Golden Globe nomination in 1966. His role in Enter the Dragon saw him fight alongside Bruce Lee in Lee’s last film before his death in 1973. Saxon also had a prolific television career, appearing in Dynasty, Fantasy Island, and The A-Team. He is survived by his wife and son.