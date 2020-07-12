Sorry, Ben Stiller Won’t Be Editing Donald Trump Out of Zoolander

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Ben Stiller has heard your cry (or, at least, somebody’s cry) to edit Donald Trump from his hit 2001 comedy. He hears it and he is going to go ahead and let you down easy: it’s not happening. “I’ve had people reach out to me and say, you should edit Donald Trump out of Zoolander,” the actor told the Daily Beast’s podcast The New Abnormal recently. “But at the end of the day, that was a time when that exists, and that happened.”

For those of you who haven’t seen Zoolander in a hot minute, Trump’s split-second cameo is one of numerous celebrity appearances praising the incomprehensibly dumb, genetically gifted titular protagonist. “Without Derek Zoolander, male modeling wouldn’t be what it is today,” the current President of the United States declares.

Mused Stiller, “There were so many movies that had a silly cameo from Donald Trump. He represented a certain thing.” It’s an interesting point, though. If Trump were to be erased from Zoolander, would he still remain in his many, many other cameos? We’re talking Home Alone II, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Sex And The City, The Job, The Drew Carey Show, The Little Rascals…