Please Enjoy These One Direction Crumbs for the Band’s 10th Anniversary

You’ve spent about five years at this point waiting for new music from One Direction, as if we need to remind you. And you won’t be getting new One Direction today, which is the band’s 10th anniversary. But you will be getting a lot of old music: specifically, four EPs (Acoustic, Live, Rarities, and Remixes) and a newly expanded version of their debut album, Take Me Home. The releases do mark the first time some 1D songs have hit Spotify, namely the new Take Me Home tracks “Irresistible,” “Magic,” and “Truly Madly Deeply.” And what more fitting gifts for the [dusts off copy of Etiquette, by Emily Post] aluminum anniversary than leftover music preserved from 2012? We’ll take it.

The band also posted a five-minute video to YouTube of the biggest moments from their history and revived their social accounts. But we know what you really care about is everyone’s individual posts. Harry posted a photo of the boys to Instagram, writing:

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you’ve given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can’t believe it’s been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn’t be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here’s to ten. H

On Twitter, Liam wrote (alongside a text reading, “Im in a boyband”), “What a journey … I had no idea what we were in for when I sent this text to my Dad ten years ago at this exact time the band was formed. Thanks to everyone that’s supported us over the years and thanks to the boys for sharing this with me.” Niall also tweeted a photo of the band, writing, “When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing.” In a separate tweet, he @-ed everyone — including Zayn! — to add, “It’s such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years.”

Louis commemorated the occasion with a string of tweets, writing, “Feeling pretty emotional today. 10 years!! Spent the morning watching old interviews and performances. Just wanted to send a massive thank you to ALL of my band mates. What we did together was incredible.” He added, “Too many incredible memories to mention but not a day goes by that I don’t think about how amazing it was,” and also @-ed the other members, including Zayn, to tell them, “So proud of you all individually.” And to the fans, he wrote, “The people who gave us all these amazing opportunities. You are incredible, your unmatched level of loyalty is something that makes me really really proud.” Leave it to Louis to sum up the feelings of fans: “Miss it every day.”

