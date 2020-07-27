Oprah Will Now Be Having The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Maybe the nostalgic comfort of an Oprah Winfrey talk show will get us through these trying times. The television legend herself will lead discussions with “today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft” on her new Apple TV+ interview show, The Oprah Conversation, per a release from the streaming network. In the first episode, out July 30, Winfrey and best-selling author Professor Ibram X. Kendi talk to white readers who are learning about anti-racism. The following week, The Oprah Conversation continues in a two-part convo with former NFL player, activist, and sports analyst Emmanuel Acho, in which the pair will take questions from white and Latinx viewers. The series will feature interviews with “changemakers” like Equal Justice Initiative founder and author Bryan Stevenson, whose story inspired the film Just Mercy. The media mogul has already established Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club with Apple TV+. The spinoff of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” must be next! The Oprah Conversation debuts on Apple TV+ for free on Thursday, July 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET.