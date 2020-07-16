Have You Seen Orlando Bloom’s Dog?

Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images

As if there isn’t already enough bad news in the world today, Orlando Bloom’s dog has gone missing. The actor posted to Instagram on July 15, asking for help finding Mighty. And why wouldn’t you want to help find that adorable pup? “He is chipped and his collar has a number to call — if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward,” Bloom wrote. “Please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤.” Bloom adopted Mighty in 2017, during his separation from now-fiancée Katy Perry. And while the couple still has Perry’s teacup poodle Nugget, the two dogs seem to be good friends based on Instagram evidence. They even FaceTime each other! So if you’re around Montecito, California, help a man and his dog out — or do it for the added bonuses of (1) a reward, (2) Orlando Bloom’s phone number, and (3) being in Orlando Bloom’s good graces forever.