Perry Mason Solves the Case of Getting Renewed for Season 2

His platypus twin is shaking. Perry Mason has been renewed for a second season by HBO, dispelling the notion that it was going to only exist as a miniseries on the network. Matthew Rhys and his accent stepped into the role originated by Raymond Burr, with the prequel chronicling the character in 1931 Los Angeles before he thrived as a defense attorney. His origin story is as follows: Depressed and traumatized from World War I, Perry becomes a private gumshoe and is presented with his biggest case yet, which is solving an increasingly complex child-kidnapping case. His pals Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and Paul Drake (Chris Chalk) are also there to hype him up and ensure that he never wears a fedora twice. The eight-episode debut season is currently airing on HBO.