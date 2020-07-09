Pete Buttigieg Has an Agent Now

Pete Buttigieg Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One of the world’s more famous husbands of drama teachers — and sure, he ran for president and was mayor of Indiana’s fourth-largest city too — Pete Buttigieg now has an agent. Per Deadline, he signed with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, who “will work with him to amplify his series of public policy initiatives.” CAA also reps Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and fellow former candidate Andrew Yang. Perhaps more importantly, the company’s roster includes Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Seth Meyers, so maybe they’ll help Pete build out his late-night hosting résumé too? The news comes just a day after Buttigieg announced his second book, Trust: America’s Best Chance, a preelection tome set for October 6. That’s just over a month after his husband Chasten’s own memoir, I Have Something to Tell You — but we’re sure Chasten’s had bigger news on his mind lately.