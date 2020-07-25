Peter Green, Founding Fleetwood Mac Guitarist, Dead at 73

Photo: Getty Images

Peter Green, the co-founder and virtuosic guitarist of Fleetwood Mac, has died at the age of 73. Green’s family confirmed his death “with great sadness” to the BBC, saying that passed “peacefully in his sleep” over the weekend. Along with Mick Fleetwood, Green founded Fleetwood Mac in 1967 after a successful stint in the blues-rock band the Bluesbreakers, where he served as Eric Clapton’s replacement and earned praise from contemporaries such as Jimmy Page and B.B. King. Green and Fleetwood would go on to recruit John McVie to play bass in the band, with this original iteration releasing three studio albums (Fleetwood Mac, Mr. Wonderful, and Then Play On) until Green’s permanent departure in 1970 due to mental-health issues. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia. In 1998, Green was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside seven of his Fleetwood Mac bandmates. In the interim, he released several solo albums and formed another band, Peter Green Splinter Group.