Pharrell to Build a Gospel Choir in His Hometown in Netflix’s Voices of Fire

While some major recording artists are plotting their presidential runs, others are plotting their returns to television. Entertainment Weekly reports that former The Voice coach and 13-time Grammy winner Pharrell Williams is teaming up with Netflix for a new unscripted television series titled Voices of Fire. The show will follow Williams as he returns to his hometown of Hampton Roads, VA, to build a gospel choir with the help of his uncle Bishop Ezekiel Williams. Joined by a team of gospel leaders, the pair will search for a diverse group of undiscovered local talent to create “one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs.” This will be Williams’s second project with Netflix, as he recently announced that he and Black AF’s Kenya Barris are developing a Juneteenth musical together for the streaming giant. His eye is on the sparrow and his projects are produced by Netflix.