5 Suspects Arrested in Connection With Pop Smoke’s Murder

Photo: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Police Department has arrested five suspects in connection with Pop Smoke’s murder. TMZ’s sources say the LAPD served multiple search warrants across L.A. on Thursday morning, and five males were arrested on warrants with a connection to the rapper’s murder on February 19. Two of the suspects are juveniles. It remains unclear what the suspects are being charged with. The Brooklyn rapper was shot and killed in a home invasion by four masked intruders earlier this year, while staying at a rental property in the Hollywood Hills. Police initially struggled to find a motive, for a number of reasons, including Pop Smoke’s address accidentally leaking online earlier that day. The music world was shocked by his death at just 20 years old. Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, was already a driving force of the booming Brooklyn drill movement. Hits “Welcome to the Party” and “Dior” established him as a newcomer to watch. Now, his musical legacy lives on in a posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon, which just came out July 3.

LAPD Detectives have arrested three adult males & two juvenile males related to the Feb 19th murder of Bashar Jackson, a New York based rapper known as Pop Smoke. We will provide further details as they become available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 9, 2020