Pop Smoke’s posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, already logged a generous 19 tracks when it came out on July 3. Now, 15 more new Pop Smoke tracks are out on a deluxe version of the album, released on July 20 — when the late rapper, born Bashar Jackson, would’ve turned 21. The new songs include collaborations with Jamie Foxx, Burna Boy, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Young Thug and Gunna also feature on the song “Paranoia,” which previously sparked a beef between Thug and Pusha T, formerly featured on the song, after Young Thug found out Pusha T’s verse was a Drake diss. With Shoot for the Stars, Pop Smoke became just the fourth artist to net a posthumous Billboard No. 1 album — after falling to No. 2 this week (due to Juice WRLD’s own posthumous album), a deluxe version of Shoot for the Stars could take Pop Smoke back to the top of the charts.
15 New Pop Smoke Tracks Released on Late Rapper’s 21st Birthday
Photo: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock