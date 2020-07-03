Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, the debut album from recently deceased rapper Pop Smoke, dropped at midnight on July 3rd. In February of 2020, the 20-year old rapper was murdered in a home invasion while renting a home owned by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave in Beverly Hills. Pop Smoke’s 19-track album includes previously released track “Dior,” which hit #30 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The album has no shortage of guest artists featuring 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Quavo, Lil Baby, Swae Lee, Future, Rowdy Rebel, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay, and King Combs. Designer and $50 dollar enthusiast Virgil Abloh unveiled the cover artwork he made for the album to the disappointment and derision of fans, before going back to the literal drawing board and redesigning it. You can now listen to Pop Smoke’s debut album Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon and check out the new artwork below. RIP Pop Smoke.
Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Debut Album Shoot For The Moon Aim For The Stars Is Here With New Album Art
Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images