Post Malone Got a Patrick Mahomes Tattoo After Losing to Him in Beer Pong

Based off his music, you’d expect Post Malone to be good at a few things: smoking weed, driving nice cars, being sad. (You wouldn’t expect the man to be good at covering Nirvana, but hey, we’re all full of surprises.) You probably would’ve put beer pong on this list too, but Patrick Mahomes’s GQ cover story begs to differ. The star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback — who recently signed a ten-year contract worth up to $503 million, the biggest in sports history — shared the story of when he smoked Post Malone in beer pong before a February concert in Kansas City. Posty challenged Mahomes and his friend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to a round in their suite. Of course the Super Bowl champions won, and they kept winning. “I don’t know if I’ve been that hot on the pong table ever in my life,” Kelce told GQ.

Post Malone is “pretty fucking competitive beer pong player,” he told GQ in an email, so they kept going, and no partner — not even tourmate Swae Lee — could win against Mahomes and Kelce. Malone missed his stage time, and eventually decided that if he lost the final game (their 15th, give or take), he’d get Mahomes’s and Kelce’s signatures tattooed on his body. And that is the story of how Post Malone got Patrick Mahomes’s and Travis Kelce’s signatures tattooed on his body — right there, by his backstage tattoo artist, even after Mahomes insisted he didn’t have to. If you’ll believe it, Post Malone “thinks” it’s his only tattoo from a lost bet. Well, people have chosen to get worse tattoos.