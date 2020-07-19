There Was a Royal Wedding This Weekend?

Photo: Instagram: @theroyalfamily

The Crown may have just found a nice subplot for its final season: Princess Beatrice, ninth in line for the British throne and someone we’d definitely grab a pint with, got married over the weekend to her property tycoon beau, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The wedding, which occurred on July 17, was confirmed via the royal family’s official Instagram page. It was described as a “small private ceremony” at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge (a.k.a. A Fancy Place) that wasn’t publicized to the press. Present for the couple’s nuptials were Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, the recently scandal-prone Prince Andrew, and other close family members. Beatrice’s wedding — initially set to be a grand affair, just like her sister’s 2018 ceremony — was scheduled for May before the coronavirus pandemic halted her plans. As the BBC notes, the princess is not a full-time working royal, but rather enjoys a career as an executive at an artificial intelligence software firm. See, it can be done.