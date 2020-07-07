Pusha-T and Young Thug Are Beefing Over a Drake Diss on Pop Smoke’s New Album

Photo: Getty Images

Pop Smoke’s first album came out last Friday, a celebration of the late rapper’s short life with a stacked list of guests. Two guests you won’t see on that track list include Pusha-T and Young Thug, who are currently beefing over a song that was supposed to make the album because, well, nothing is sacred. Pop Smoke’s track “Paranoia” features Pusha, Thugger, and Gunna. Young Thug doesn’t want it that way, though, after finding out that Pusha-T’s verse disses Drake, who Pusha’s beefed with off and on since 2018. On the song, Pusha raps, “Those empty threats only sound good on your records / If the patois is not followed by blocka / It’s like marked for death Screwface, without the choppa / Let ‘em rush the stage when you made like Sinatra.” Once he found out what the verse was about, Young Thug responded on his Instagram Story, writing that he “don’t respect” the verse. “I don’t have nun to do with y’all beef nor does Gunna, and if I knew that was about him I would’ve made changes on our behalf,” Thugger wrote. “this rapper shit so gay.” Uh, well, okay! Gunna also reposted Young Thug’s story, making his side clear.

Young Thug comments on Pusha T dissing Drake on the song ‘Paranoia’ that featured him and Gunna, which was supposed to be on Pop Smoke’s new album. pic.twitter.com/sXsSy4t65n — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) July 7, 2020

Pusha-T responded shortly after that, with four messages of his own. First, he implied that “HE TOLD” the label what the verse was about, “the same way HE TOLD about the Ross ‘Maybach 6’ verse,” a Pusha verse from last year taken off a song because it also dissed Drake. You can guess who “HE” is. Then, Pusha-T reminded Thugger that “you were the last verse added to the song and that’s ONLY because I requested YOU!!” Then, “most important,” Pusha added, “I WOULD NEVER look or need YOUR respect for what is it I bring to this rap game!!” Then he turned to Steve Victor, the A&R exec who put the album together, to “demand you take me off the deluxe @realpopsmoke album to avoid any confusion that may take away from This amazing body of work!” The track currently isn’t streaming anywhere, but that doesn’t mean this beef is over — and it’s as good a time as any for Young Thug to come forward about any children he may be hiding.

Pusha T responds to Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/cIT7VLhmrl — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) July 7, 2020