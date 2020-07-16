Quavo and Saweetie Are the Wholesome Couple We Needed

TFW you manifest a relationship with a hit rapper. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Quavo and Saweetie are two of the most iced-out rappers in the game, but once they found each other, their cold hearts couldn’t help but melt. One-third of Migos and the proud USC alumna opened up about their two-year romance to GQ, and now we’re emotionally invested. “He’s always been fine to me,” Sweetie told GQ, blushing. “In a group chat [with friends], I would screenshot his picture and be like, ‘Damn, this n- - - - is fine.’” He slid into her DMs. “He sent me the snowflake [emoji] and I sent him the stir-fry back,” Saweetie said. And Quavo’s the one who planned their first date, a night out in Atlanta. He didn’t plan for it to end with a strip club brawl, though. “I didn’t know if it was on some gang shit, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’” he said, embarrassed looking back. “All this time, I forget I’m having a date! She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.” But that was it for them! It’s been over two years and they’re still rocking, posting polaroids on IG.

And they’re invested in one another, first and foremost. “Growing up I struggled with communication, and he has taught me to be a better communicator,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté … I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him.” He had that same energy for her. “When she talk to me and when we started talking to each other, the Saweetie shit go out the window and the Quavo shit go out the window. I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he said. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.” Man, that’s so wholesome we won’t even ask for a Quavo, Saweetie, Offset, and Cardi B quadruple collab.