Regis Philbin Sang a Soothing Irish Lullaby on Conan in 1999

It’s become customary for Team Coco to dig into its Conan archives after beloved celebrities die to unearth vintage clips of them as a tribute, and the death of TV icon Regis Philbin on Friday is no exception. In the above clip from the 1999 St. Patrick’s Day episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien — the same episode O’Brien debuted the segment of his memorable trip to Ireland — O’Brien chats with Philbin about their shared Irish heritage and trips to the country to get in touch with their roots, Philbin’s empathy for Andy Richter as a television sidekick who is also a “seething cauldron,” and Philbin’s time as a film reviewer for a local news station in Los Angeles. But the best part of the clip comes at the end, when Philbin makes Richter wear a giant baby bonnet so he can serenade him with a soothing rendition of the classic Irish lullaby, “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ral.” Philbin may be gone, but perhaps this is how he’d like us to remember him best: on television, singing an Irish song, while an adult man whines like a baby in his lap.

