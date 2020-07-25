Regis Philbin, Beloved Television Host, Dead at 88

Photo: Charles Sykes/AP

Regis Philbin, one of the most tenured and affable hosts in television history, has died at the age of 88 of natural causes. Philbin’s family confirmed the news of his passing to People. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him — for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” the statement read. “We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.” Beginning his TV career in the late 1950s, “Reeg” worked the local talk-show circuit before getting his big break in 1983, when he began hosting The Morning Show with Kathie Lee Gifford out of New York City. By the end of the decade, the show, renamed Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee, became nationally syndicated with millions of viewers. Philbin stayed on the show until his retirement in 2011, with Kelly Ripa joining as his new co-host in 2000. It’s believed that nobody has hosted “more hours on camera” than him.

Philbin also charmed contestants’ nerves as the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, a gig that earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host in 2001. He earned two other Outstanding Talk Show Host Emmys for his Live! work, in 2001 and 2011, respectively, in addition to receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003. Since news of Philbin’s death became public on Saturday afternoon, social media has been flooded with remembrances and condolences for the airwaves legend.

It is hard to say goodbye to someone whose smile and laugh greeted us so often. Regis Philbin, thank you for bringing a sense of fun and normalcy to our lives. Rest among the heavenly hosts now. https://t.co/vZYfoApAJY — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 25, 2020

We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

RIP REGIS!!! A real icon. Nothing will ever top Regis and @KathieLGifford as a morning show. Nothing! — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 25, 2020

Heartbroken. We will miss you regis 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/kB8oag8BFO — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) July 25, 2020

The end of an era. A great friend and mentor. I will never forget your generosity of spirit sweet Regis.



You changed my life and I will never forget the lessons you taught me. You showed me how to fly.



May you Rest In Peace with the angels.#RIP #RegisPhilbin pic.twitter.com/rVOKVAF42v — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) July 25, 2020