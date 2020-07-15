RHOA’s Porsha Williams Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protest

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Star of Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams was arrested today at a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky. Williams was arrested alongside 87 other protestors after organizing outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home. Williams and the other protestors were all charged with “Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation),” according to Louisville reporter Sarah Ladd. Williams’ fiancé, Dennis McKinley, shared a video on Instagram of police escorting Williams away from the demonstration. Earlier today, before the protest, Williams shared a call to action on Instagram, writing, “We’re in Louisville and our bottom line is there MUST be JUSTICE for #BREONNATAYLOR.” Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in Louisville by Louisville police officers this past March; none of the officers involved in Taylor’s death have yet been arrested or charged with any crime.