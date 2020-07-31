Ramona Singer Apologizes for Comments on Leah McSweeney’s Mental Health

Ramona Singer and Leah McSweeney. Photo: Bravo/Getty Images

Leah McSweeney may be new to the Real Housewives of New York, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting caught up in their drama already. On July 30’s episode of the show, McSweeney learned that cast member Ramona Singer had been talking about her mental health behind her back, which McSweeney called “repulsive as fuck” in a confessional on the episode. After McSweeney got drunk at Sonja Morgan’s birthday party on the previous week’s episode, Singer told Morgan this week, “I found out she’s bipolar and she’s on medication and I know people who are bipolar and you cannot mix alcohol with meds, it makes you act not responsible.” In a confessional, she explained that a friend told her about McSweeney’s mental health after finding a blog post McSweeney had written. On the housewives’ trip to Cancun later on this week’s episode, Singer added to Morgan that she “had to run over to [McSweeney] and pull down her dress” at the party.

After McSweeney caught wind of Singer’s comments — which she said in a confessional she heard about from Morgan before the trip — she talked to Dorinda Medley in Cancun. “She’s saying I showed my vagina to people, which is demeaning and it’s a lie and whatever,” McSweeney told Medley. “But when you start talking about ‘Leah has depression, she’s on pills,’ it’s a line that you don’t cross.” She added in a confessional that she’s not currently on medicine. Eventually, at dinner, McSweeney confronted Singer, after Medley and Morgan tried to be peacemakers. “I really don’t have that much to say for once in my life except that I’m really disappointed that you would talk about my depression issues behind my back as a way to belittle me when I’ve actually overcome all of them,” McSweeney told Singer, who shot back, “Maybe I’m trying to make an excuse for your behavior, how you hurt me.” “She can’t seem to tell me how I hurt her,” McSweeney added in a confessional. After some more back-and-forth, including McSweeney’s multiple insistences that Singer stop talking about her vagina, the fight —and episode — ended with Singer leaving to her room.

The day after the episode aired, Singer tweeted an apology to McSweeney. “It was never my intention to shame Leah about her mental health issues,” she wrote. “I understand its her story to tell. Takes a lot of courage & strength for her to go public in an article about her struggles, which I admire. I only wish her well & want to help support her in the right way.” McSweeney has yet to respond on social media.