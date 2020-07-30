Rihanna Doesn’t Have New Music Yet, But Here’s Some Skin Products

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman

Good thing Fenty’s new release is a skin-care line, because some of us have been breaking out from the stress of waiting for new Rihanna music. And her update at July 29’s Fenty launch didn’t help. “I am always working on music, and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight. So we’d put money on no quarantine album from Ms. Fenty anytime soon. (She has other things to deal with.) “You’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it,” she added. “I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting.” Which still won’t stop us from waiting.

In another interview around the launch, Rihanna also shared the story of her now-iconic loooong yellow gown from the 2015 Met Gala. She told Access she drove past the red carpet three times before getting out “because I felt like, I’m doing too much” after seeing everyone else. “I’m a clown, like, people are gonna laugh at me,” she thought. “This is too much.” After attending the event, though, she said, “I don’t regret it.” And if this woman will drive around a red carpet multiple times to avoid getting out, we only wonder what else she’ll do to put off releasing new music.