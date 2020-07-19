Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

A week after Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27, Riley Keough wrote about her younger brother’s passing in an Instagram memorial post, penning a tribute to the “wild man,” intellectual,” “witness to my life.” Writes the Zola actress, “I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god.” Like her late sibling, Keough is the daughter of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and her ex-husband, musician Danny Keough, as well as a grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

“Mornings are the hardest,” The Lodge actress writes. “I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world.”

“I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart,” continues Keough. “I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can’t believe you’ve left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again.”