Rob Schneider Announces New Netflix Special, Shows Off His Tush

Real Rob. Photo: Courtesy of @iamrobschneider/Instagram

Today, Rob Schneider announced his new Netflix special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, which will be his first comedy special for the streaming platform. According to a statement from Netflix, the special “gives viewers a look at his family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes” and features a surprise duet performance with his daughter, singer-songwriter Elle King. In a video posted to his Instagram, ¡Rob! sits poolside in a gorgeous backyard, and he says he “couldn’t be more excited to tell you about my new Netflix original comedy special, Asian Momma, Mexican Kids, premiering worldwide on Netflix this August 11.” To give you a wee taste of some of the comedic stylings he has in store, ¡Rob! ends the video by walking away into a multimillion-dollar view of the sunset, pantsless. He even casually bends over, revealing bright yellow undies. Stars in quarantine: They’re just like us!