Our Future Depends on Listening to Robin Thede

Fresh off her Emmy nominations for A Black Lady Sketch Show, show creator Robin Thede fired up Zoom to catch up with Seth Meyers on last night’s Late Night. The comedian chatted about how her house has turned into a “flower shop” thanks to the big news for her HBO sketch-comedy series this week, which included some historic Emmy nominations: Angela Bassett’s first-ever nomination for a comedy, as well as Dime Davis setting the record as the first-ever Black woman to receive a nomination for directing in the Variety Sketch category.

But the real takeaway from the interview is Thede’s track record of predicting the future, whether about having mainstream conversations about racial injustice (something she did regularly on The Nightly Show and The Rundown) or everyone being struck in quarantine as the world is ending (which was predicted a whole year ago on A Black Lady Sketch Show). “We really should’ve been listening to you. As soon as you write even scripts for season two, will you send them to me so I can know what the future holds?” Meyers said. “I mean, I didn’t know that I was a clairvoyant,” Thede responded, “but I do now put that on my résumé next to ‘Emmy nominee.’”