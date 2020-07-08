Roddy Ricch Turns Tiny Desk Concert Into Big Garage Jam

Last month, Roddy Ricch gave us one of the biggest spectacles of pandemic art so far with his zombie apocalypse “Rockstar” video with DaBaby, but he’s not stopping there. The rapper and singer put on a show for his Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, bringing his seven-piece band, 1500 or Nothin’, to Los Angeles’ iconic West Coast Customs garage for their performance. There’s no desk around, so it might be cheating, but we’ll overlook it since it’s all so great. Ricch doesn’t perform either of his No. 1s, “Rockstar” or “The Box,” instead opting for groovy renditions of album cuts including “High Fashion” and Perfect Time.” There’s even an early surprise appearance by Ty Dolla $ign to perform his “Bacc Seat” feature. Other musicians, take notes. And viewers, see you at the real Roddy Ricch show when this pandemic is all over.

