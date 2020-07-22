Hulu Is Making More Hillary TV, Developing a Rodham Show

More like Hulu-ary. Photo: Vulture

Hulu already put out a whole documentary about Hillary Clinton earlier this year, but now the streaming service has decided that people will also want to watch basically the opposite of a documentary about her. The streaming service is developing Curtis Sittenfeld’s novel Rodham into a scripted drama series. The book imagines an alternate reality where Hillary never married Bill Clinton, and the network has Sarah Treem, creator of the fittingly two-side series The Affair, adapting and executive producing it for television. The series is still in early development and hasn’t yet gotten a formal series order, but if it happens, it will surely be the final say on Hillary Clinton on television and in American culture. We’re definitely not going to hear more about her or see characters inspired by her again anytime soon. No way.