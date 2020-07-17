Rosario Dawson’s Briarpatch Uprooted After One Season

Photo: USA Network

If you’ve been in the mood for a surreal Texan murder mystery starring Rosario Dawson, executive produced by Sam Esmail, and featuring Alan Cumming and at least one giraffe, well, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. As for the good news, that show is USA Network’s Briarpatch. As far as the bad news goes, TVLine reports Friday that the network has canceled the series after one season, a fact creator Andy Greenwald says he’s “known for months.”

“We had an amazing story planned for S2 and I was lucky enough to work with the most amazing writers and crew, all of whom were itching to get back to work,” he wrote on Twitter Friday morning. “I think we were going to do something special. And, hey, maybe we still will. If enough people keep checking the show out on demand, anything’s possible — especially for an anthology series as weird as this one.”

Greenwald added in another tweet, “Quick update since some are asking: BRIARPATCH S1 is a complete story! We got to do everything we wanted, leave it all the field. S2 was going to be a new place w/new faces (and some surprising connections). Please enjoy S1 when/where you can. No cliffhangers! Nothing but pride.”