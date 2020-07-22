What Happens in Vegas Becomes a RuPaul’s Drag Race Spinoff in Vegas

Is the RuPaul’s Drag Race spigot running? Because our basement is flooded … with content. On July 22, VH1 and World of Wonder released the trailer for what is, by our count, the fifth Drag Race television show to air in the year of our Ru 2020. (For all you stats queens, the other four are Drag Race original flavor, Secret Celebrity, All Stars 5, and Drag Race Canada. Not to mention pre-2020 iterations like Drag Race U.K., Thailand, and the infamous Drag U.) RuPaul’s Drag Race: Vegas Revue is a six-episode docuseries that follows “six legendary drag queens in their professional and personal journeys as they take on Las Vegas in a brand-new ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ residency.” If the “Drag Race Live!” show sounds familiar to you, that’s because season 12, episode 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year essentially served as an hour-long advertisement for the Vegas residency. Vegas Revue will feature Asia O’Hara, Yvie Oddly, Naomi Smalls, Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Derrick Barry, and Kameron Michaels in a pre-’rona Vegas as they shake their ostrich feathers and serve their best Nomi Malone onstage and off. The series premieres Friday, August 21, at 8 p.m. on VH1. If you keep your eyes peeled, you can see Kameron and Vanjie kai-kai in the trailer.