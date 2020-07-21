Sam Jay Has a Joke About Something Called ‘Traveling’

Stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is headed to Netflix in two weeks with the premiere of her very first hour-long comedy special. Titled 3 in the Morning, the special was filmed at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia at the end of February — right before, of course, the pandemic closed down indoor venues and big crowds — and follows Jay as she “delivers the witty, candid and raw brand of comedy that earned her recognition as a standout comic,” according to the release. “With everything that’s going on it’s hard to laugh at anything these days and I get that,” Jay says. “I just hope this special provides a little break from the insanity.” Jay was previously featured on Comedy Central Stand-up Presents in 2017 as well as Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup in 2018.

In the trailer for the special, Jay reflects on doing something often with her girlfriend called “traveling,” which is a thing many of used to do in the Before Times. Unfortunately for Jay, her girlfriend likes to overpack for their trips, but that doesn’t mean Jay will ever be willing to step in to help her: “Then we got to an airport and it caused a fight, because she forgets I’m not a man. I’m not a fuckin’ man. I’m not!” Jay says. “So I don’t have any chivalry. I don’t give a fuck!”

3 in the Morning heads to Netflix on Tuesday, August 4.