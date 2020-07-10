Sarah Paulson Pleads the Fifth on Lea Michele

Whoever’s in the celebrity-guest booking department on Watch What Happens Live deserves some sort of special Emmy for their service, because what other show brings you a joint Q&A between Sonja Morgan and Sarah Paulson? They’re like fire and ice, sass and class, Coke and Mentos. Andy Cohen had Real Housewives of New York City star Morgan and Real Housewives of New York City fan Paulson on his July 9 after-show to talk Paulson playing Ratched, Ramona being wretched, and two problematic Lea(h)s, Michele and McSweeney. Cohen asked Paulson a viewer-submitted question: “Since you and Lea Michele are two of Ryan Murphy’s muses, what do you make of the recent news about her on-set behavior?” In response, Paulson used her powers of acting, smiling, and pointing to her AirPods, saying, “I’m having a weird connection — I can’t really hear you.” Morgan immediately called her out on it, saying, “I think that’s called pleading the Fifth on this show.” Paulson also revealed that Holland Taylor does not partake in Paulson’s RHONY viewing, saying, “I usually put my headphones in when I’m watching,” and “I think I wanna keep this just for me.”

