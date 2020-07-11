Search for Glee Star Naya Rivera Hindered by Dangerous Water Conditions

Photo: FilmMagic

As the search for Glee actress Naya Rivera continues days after she went missing while on a boating trip with her son, the recovery mission to find her body in Lake Piru is being plagued by difficult water conditions. Per USA Today, police decided to pull divers from the lake on Friday due to murky waters. They will instead be utilizing “sophisticated sonar equipment” moving forward. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that the divers were only working with visibility in the “one to two feet” range, and were frequently impeded by debris and vegetation. “We don’t know if she’s going to be found five minutes from now or five days from now,” Kevin Donoghue, a spokesperson for the department, said during a Friday press conference. “The interview with her son was key. We received enough specific details from him to lead us to conclude that she disappeared in the water and did not come back.” Rivera is presumed dead, with investigators believing that she accidentally drowned.

2/2 Here’s an example of the underwater visibility at a 30-foot depth in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/YGNNUdmPQ4 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 11, 2020

On July 9, Rivera’s 4-year-old son, Josey, was found floating alone in a rented pontoon boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County, about three hours after they left the dock. Investigators said that the child, who was wearing a life vest and napping when a fellow boater called 911, told them that Rivera didn’t get back on the boat when they went for a swim. An adult life vest was discovered on the boat. On July 9, police shifted their investigation from a rescue mission to recovery mission. Lake Piru has remained closed to the public as the search for Rivera continues.