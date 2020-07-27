Megan Rapinoe Sits 6 Feet Away From AOC in New Talk Show

The nerds have had their chance at running the world and hosting political talk shows; it’s time to bring in the jocks. HBO announced that on August 1, HBO Sports will air a half-hour special called Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe, in which the U.S. Women’s Soccer star will “lead a spirited dialogue” that will aim “to help shape the ongoing cultural conversation that has been taking place during this significant time in our country’s history.” Rapinoe’s esteemed panelists are U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj, and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. In the trailer for the upcoming special, they have a big conversation about having big conversations, talking about getting “the whole story” and how this upcoming election will find us “voting for our lives.” Minhaj asks: “are we in the downfall section of our Wikipedia page right now?” (A: yes.)

“It is an honor to host a show with a critical conversation between some of America’s most innovative thought leaders,” Rapinoe said in a statemet. “I am so thankful to HBO for providing such a powerful platform for this important dialogue.” Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe will air on August 1 on HBO at 10 p.m. ET.