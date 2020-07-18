Kenan Thompson’s Dad Sitcom Steals Another SNL Star

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Because you may have clicked on this article worried: No, Kenan Thompson is not leaving SNL. This is just a nice thing that he’s doing on the side, if “nice thing” means “starring in a new show created just for him.” Deadline reports that Thompson’s long-gestating sitcom for NBC is moving forward after months of redevelopment, with the network confirming that Kenan will revolve around a “recently widowed host of Atlanta’s number two morning show” as he “struggles to balance his job and his young daughters despite all the help he gets from his father-in-law and his brother.” Don Johnson and his knives will be portraying Thompson’s father-in-law, while fellow SNL star Chris Redd got the gig as Thompson’s brother, who doubles as his “assistant, manager, and house guest.” Happy Endings creator David Caspe has also signed on as showrunner. If you’re still unconvinced that Thompson can do Kenan and SNL at the same time, he recently stated that his “forever plan” will always lead him back to Studio 8H, and Lorne Michaels himself is serving as a Kenan executive producer. Oooo eeee! Nothing is up with that.