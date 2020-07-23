Now There Are 2 Star Trek Animated Shows

To boldy go hard on animated shows. Photo: Courtesy of Nickelodeon/CBS Television Studios

With a bevy of Star Trek material led by Picard and Discovery on CBS All Access, Viacom is doing all it can to just keep pumping out Star Trek shows. After announcing earlier this year that the new animated show Star Trek: Lower Decks is coming to CBS All Access, Viacom has put out the first details about a separate Star Trek animated show that is also coming to Nickelodeon. That show’s called Star Trek: Prodigy and it’s about “a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation.” Lawless teens! Who’da thunk that Star Trek would go all CW on us. Kevin and Dan Hageman, of Trollhunters and Ninjago, developed the show, which will premiere on Nickelodeon in 2021.

The announcement of Prodigy happened during a virtual Comic-Con Star Trek panel that also included this clip from Lower Decks, a show from Rick and Morty writer Mike McMahan that takes a decidedly goofy approach to the sci-fi universe by following the support crew of a minor Starfleet ship known as U.S.S. Cerritos. Let it be a lesson to you: Don’t get drunk on Romulan whiskey, don’t swing around your new bat’leth carelessly, and generally don’t be a red shirt on a Star Trek show.