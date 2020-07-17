Tamar Braxton Reportedly Hospitalized After ‘Possible Overdose’

Tamar Braxton, 43. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Tamar Braxton was reportedly rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive on Wednesday. She remains unconscious and on 24-hour watch, but is in stable condition, according to The Blast. “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days,” a spokesperson for the Braxton family told The Blast. “Please pray for her.” The singer and reality-TV star was staying at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown L.A. with her partner David Adefeso, per The Blast, who found her unconscious and called 911. Sources say he believed it was a possible suicide attempt. Reports suggest that Braxton had been drinking and may have consumed an unknown number of prescription pills. LAPD confirmed that a call was made at around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday relating to a “possible overdose” by a woman matching Braxton’s description.

Braxton and Adefeso’s weekly YouTube livestream, “Coupled & Quarantined,” scheduled to air Thursday night, was canceled with a message reading: “Hello ya’ll unfortunately, your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.