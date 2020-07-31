Tamar Braxton on ‘Path to Healing’ Following Suicide Attempt

Photo: Getty Images for WE tv

Tamar Braxton opened up about the painful parts of her life in a long letter posted on Instagram, explaining her recent hospitalization after being found unconscious by her partner. The Braxton Family Values star says she’s now on a “path to healing” from the trauma the past 11 years in the entertainment industry has caused. “Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she wrote. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”

At a certain point, she says she felt like she was “no longer living,” just “existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings.” With “no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices,” she feels the industry has “produced exploitation which has only developed a poor portrayal of Black people in show business.” As she heals, she promises to fight for a more ethical industry and to promote Black businesses and stories. The premiere of her new show Tamar Braxton: Get Your Life! was pushed to September 10 following her hospitalization. It’s unclear if the show will continue as planned. “My love for my support system and everyone who chose to love me when I no longer loved myself, is infinite and I am forever grateful,” Braxton finished with gratitude. “I pray you will stand with me and be courageous enough to share your own growth.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.