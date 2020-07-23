Which of Taylor Swift’s 8 Folklore Covers Are You?

Photo: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock/Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock

Don’t be fooled by the fact that Taylor Swift didn’t tell anyone about Folklore until the day it’s dropping — this is still an elaborate T.S. album rollout. Folklore isn’t merely appearing in our digital libraries. It comes in a whole catalogue’s worth of physical copies, each with different moody black-and-white covers. “Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork.” The deluxe editions of the album include bonus track “The Lakes,” along with collectible album lyric booklets. Since fans get to pick the cover this time, which Folklore deluxe album are you?

Do you have a desperate need to get lost in the woods? Then you’re Taylor “in the trees.”

Have you dedicated most of quarantine to developing your Animal Crossing island? Taylor sitting “in the weeds” is for you.

Got a quarantine crush you’ve been getting closer to? “Meet me behind the mall” says it all with a little look over the shoulder.

Is your dream to live in a cottage surrounded by lace and pressed flowers? Meet Taylor in “Betty’s garden.”

Star Wars fan and a Swiftie? The “stolen lullabies” edition has Taylor’s Princess Leia cosplay.

Or maybe you’re more into Midsommar vibes? “Hide-and-seek” could be the one for you.

Running away from all your problems? Taylor relates in the “running like water” version.

If you’re not Taylor in her “clandestine meetings” cover, are you … the fan who feels compelled to buy them all? Taylor Swift’s roll out wins yet again.