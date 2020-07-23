Taylor Swift Wants to Sell You a ‘Cardigan’ Cardigan

Not a cardigan. Photo: Mat Hayward/GC Images

With her new surprise album folklore dropping tonight, Taylor Swift is taking you back to nature, but not without the comforts of a cream cable-knit cardigan with black-matte buttons, dark-gray trim, light-gray star embroidery on both arms, and a light-gray album-title patch on left chest with dark-gray font. That’s right, just as Taylor readies for the release of her first single “Cardigan” tonight, she’s also ready to sell you your very own Taylor Swift cardigan. It’s available as one of many packaged album bundles up on Taylor’s store, including some cool collectors editions that are also a nifty little way to bump up those album sales. Anyway, Swift herself, in a dutiful pandemic sort of way, models the cardigan on her site striking poses that can be best described as “leaning into the vibe of a college break-up circa 2009,” which to be fair, is the general aesthetic of any album that heavily features Bon Iver and members of The National.

The cardigan. Photo: taylorswift.com

The sweater sells in three sizes (Taylor herself wears a small), and goes for $49. Sounds pretty cheap for a cardigan actually, though it’s made of 100 percent acrylic yarn so potentially it could be pretty itchy. I’d also worry about how easily it could attract a lot of cat hair, which feels like a concern Taylor herself might have to think about a lot. Does she wear the “Cardigan” cardigan in the socially distantly filmed “Cardigan” music video? All we have to go on right now is that she gazes deeply into some sort of treasure chest during the video. Look at that deep, orange-y glow. Look at the wonder in her eyes. Only one thing could light up a person like that: 100 percent acrylic yarn.