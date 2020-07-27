Tenet Lives Again

John David Washington stars alongside Robert Pattinson. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

Christopher Nolan’s last grasp at normalcy, Tenet, has returned to the summer blockbuster calendar. After an international release on August 26, Tenet will be released Labor Day weekend in “select cities” in the United States, according to a recent Warner Bros. press release. “Select cities” is probably code for “Whatever cities are healthy enough to reopen movie theaters by then.” They basically sent the working Google Doc link without changing the permissions so they could have a little more time. Tenet will open in “over 70 countries,” including Australia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia, Spain, Canada, and the U.K. a week earlier. This is Tenet’s fourth date change in just over a month. The film was originally supposed to come out on July 17, but was pushed twice: first, to July 31, then to August 12. Many films have gone online or been pushed to 2021, but Tenet is hanging on to its summer release. Let’s see how that turns out …