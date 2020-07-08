The 1619 Project to Be Adapted Into a ‘Portfolio’ of Films, TV Shows, and More

Oprah Winfrey and Nikole Hannah-Jones, producers. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

The historic New York Times initiative, the 1619 Project, which examines the legacy of slavery in America through work from Black writers, poets, playwrights, and scholars, will be adapted into a “portfolio of films, television programming and other content across studio platforms,” according to the Root. The creator, Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, and the New York Times have selected Lionsgate to “be the home for a wide-ranging partnership to develop” the 1619 Project, the special edition of The New York Times Magazine, and the podcast, 1619, into feature films, documentaries, unscripted programming, television series, and more. “Through every step of the process, Lionsgate and its leadership have shown themselves to be that partner and it is a dream to be able to produce this work with Ms. Oprah Winfrey, a trailblazer and beacon to so many Black journalists,” Hannah-Jones said in a statement to the Root. Oprah Winfrey joins as a producer, guiding development and production. “From the first moment I read The 1619 Project and immersed myself in Nikole Hannah-Jones’s transformative work, I was moved, deepened and strengthened by her empowering historical analysis,” Winfrey said in her own statement. “I am honored to be a part of Nikole’s vision to bring this project to a global audience.” Caitlin Roper, an editor on the 1619 Project and head of scripted entertainment at the Times will also produce. Along with becoming a hit podcast, the 1619 Project is already being adapted into a book series and included in school curriculums. “I am excited for this opportunity to extend the breadth and reach of The 1619 Project,” Hannah-Jones continued. “And to introduce these stories of Black resistance and resilience to even more American households.”